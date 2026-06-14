Bungee Jumper Plunges to Death After Horror Mistake

A 21-year-old woman was thrown to her death in what appeared to be a freak bungee jumping accident on Saturday. Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, 21, fell 130 feet to her death in Limeira, São Paulo, after the bungee cord was not attached to her before the jump. Video of the horrific incident that was posted on social media shows de Freitas being carried towards the edge of the ‘Skeleton Bridge,’ and thrown off it by staff. After she falls, a person filming points to the bungee cord on the ground and then shouts, “Guys, the rope!” The woman was there with her fiancé, who watched the whole thing unfold, police said. Earlier, she had posted on social media, “Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge?” Emergency services were called, but she died at the scene. Police arrested six people in relation to the incident, including three at the scene, two of whom they had to track down by a helicopter after they tried to flee, military police said.