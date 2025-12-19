Bungled Brown Shooting Manhunt Finally Solved by Homeless Man

Rhode Island’s attorney general revealed Thursday that a homeless man provided a crucial tip that helped investigators track down the shooter of Brown University students and a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor.

Peter Neronha, speaking at a press conference after authorities announced that Claudio Neves Valente, 48, had been found dead in a Salem, New Hampshire, storage facility, said the investigation into the mass shooting was helped by a man who apparently crossed paths with Valente.

The man, who is homeless, “blew this case wide open,” Neronha said. “That person led us to the car, which led us to the name.”

Authorities tracked the car to a rental agency in Massachusetts, and from there to New Hampshire.

Valente died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

On Monday, the FBI announced a $50,000 reward “for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual responsible for the Brown University mass shooting.”

The FBI did not immediately return a request for comment from the Daily Beast as to whether or not the man will receive the reward.

But FBI Boston Special Agent Ted Docks said at Thursday’s press conference that he “will absolutely be entitled to some part of that reward.”

Valente was a former Brown student, having been enrolled from 2000 to 2001, pursuing a graduate degree in physics, the Brown University President Christina Paxson said.

“The majority of physics classes at Brown have always been held within the Barus and Holley classrooms and labs,” she added, referring to the shooting locations.

Valenta, police said, also killed Massachusetts Institute of Technology physics professor Nuno Loureiro in a Monday night shooting.

Authorities believe the two had attended the same school in Lisbon, Portugal.

“I think there’s a lot of unknowns with respect to motive,” Neronha said.