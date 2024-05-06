These Best-Selling Anti-Bloat Electrolyte Drops Are Finally Back in Stock
BLOAT, BEGONE!
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you frequently experience bloating, digestive issues, and dehydration, it may be time to give your gut a little extra TLC with Buoy’s two-in-one Anti-Bloat Digestion Drops. The recently launched add-to-any-beverage drops sold out within just four days but are finally back in stock. The anti-bloat liquid electrolyte drops are made with whole-food-sourced ingredients to help prevent bloating and gas, balance the gut microbiome, and promote regularity. The drops contain a slew of discomfort-soothing debloating ingredients, including ginger root, peppermint, and papaya, along with sodium, chloride, magnesium, potassium, and over 87 trace minerals to promote rapid hydration.
Buoy Anti-Bloat Digestion Electrolyte Drops (3-Pack)
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Unlike many sports drinks and electrolyte supplements on the market, Buoy’s hydration-boosting and digestion-enhancing drops are flavorless and sugar and artificial-sweetener-free. (Pro tip: if you can taste the drops, you’ve added too much!). Depending on your needs, you can use the anti-bloat liquid electrolyte drops in four to seven full beverages daily to keep hydration at its peak and digestive discomfort at bay. For a limited time, you’ll even receive the brand’s original hydration drops for free with your purchase of the digestion drops, so it’s the perfect time to stock up before summer heat waves are in full swing.
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more food and entertainment deals, including GrubHub coupons, Stubhub coupons, Hotels.com coupons, and SeatGeek coupons.