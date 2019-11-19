POSSIBILITY
Bureau of Prisons Director: FBI Looking at Possible ‘Criminal Enterprise’ in Epstein’s Death
Bureau of Prisons Director Kathleen Hawk Sawyer testified Tuesday that the FBI is investigating Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide in a Manhattan jail this year, including a possible “criminal enterprise” related to his death. “The FBI is involved and they are looking at criminal enterprise,” Sawyer said during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing Tuesday.
Sawyer, however, made it clear that she has not seen evidence to suggest Epstein’s death was not a suicide and indicated she is not allowed to speak openly about the federal investigation because it is ongoing. On Tuesday, two federal jail guards assigned to watch over Epstein, a convicted sex offender, on the day he killed himself were charged with falsifying prison records. The disgraced financier’s death has sparked multiple investigations. The New York City medical examiner has repeatedly said she stands by her office’s findings that Epstein’s death was a suicide.
