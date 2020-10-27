GOP House Candidate in Utah Received $135K in Illegal Donations
CAMPAIGN FINANCE VIOLATIONS
Burgess Owens, the GOP candidate and ex-football player running in Utah’s 4th congressional district, received at least $135,500 in illegal campaign donations, The New York Times reports. They came from individuals who had given more than the $2,800 limit per federal candidate set by the Federal Election Commission. Owens is a frequent commentator on Fox News and appeared on a QAnon-promoting podcast last month. He brought in a reported $2.5 million during the third quarter of campaign fundraising, although the new campaign finance violations raise questions about the legality of those transactions. “With over 50,000 donors and with many campaign donations made electronically, excess contributions can occur without the campaign’s knowledge,” Owen’s campaign spokesman said. “That is why the F.E.C. has processes in place to handle this situation.”