House GOP Candidate Goes on QAnon-Promoting Podcast
SAY WHAT
Burgess Owens, the Republican running for Utah’s tight 4th Congressional District race, appeared this week on an obscure right-wing podcast that has openly aligned itself with QAnon views. The podcast, Flockop, hosted Owens for a segment during which the candidate discussed his campaign and Christian faith, imploring listeners to visit his website and donate. Flockop’s two masked hosts called “Goose” and “T” have directly appealed to the conspiracy theory’s supporters in the past by referencing the QAnon-affiliated hashtags “WWG1WGA” (“where we go one, we go all”) and the “Great Awakening.” Media Matters characterizes it as part of the right-wing Freedom First Network. Owens’ campaign has denied he is familiar with QAnon in the past, though he has appeared on another YouTube channel, Patriot’s Soapbox, which is explicitly dedicated to following and discussing QAnon.