    1

    Identity of Trump’s Virginia Campaign Office Burglar Revealed

    RED-HANDED

    David Gardner

    Freelance Reporter

    Mugshot

    Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

    It sounds like a Watergate-style mystery that could launch a million conspiracy theories. A man with a past, wearing dark clothing and a backpack, broke into former President Donald Trump’s campaign office in suburban Virginia by forcing his way through a back door around 8 p.m., according to Politico. Detectives were called to the building in an office park about 30 miles west of Washington, D.C., where the Virginia 120th District Republican Committee is also headquartered. Police identified the suspect as Toby Shane Kessler, 39, on Wednesday and issued a burglary warrant for his arrest. Kessler was previously arrested for loitering, fraud, and impersonation in St. Augustine, Florida, in April, reported Politico. He was also reportedly detained for loitering in Brevard County, Florida, in May 2019. Police said there is still no indication that anything was taken from the office.

