Burglars Target Dr. Dre’s Home as Rap Mogul Recovers From Aneurysm: Cops
THAT’S SICK
Four men were arrested Tuesday night after allegedly attempting to burgle rapper and music producer Dr. Dre’s home in Los Angeles, who is currently in intensive care following a brain aneurysm. Police told local news affiliate Fox 11 that undercover officers stopped the would-be burglars after a pursuit; the Los Angeles Police Department and Beverly Hills Police Departments will handle the investigation going forward.
Police also told TMZ that they believe the men had read about Dr. Dre’s hospitalization and decided to take advantage of the opportunity. On Tuesday night the musician addressed his loved ones and fans with a statement on Instagram: “Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”