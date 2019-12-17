CHEAT SHEET
    Toddler Critically Injured, 10 Others Hurt, After Van Plows Into Ross Clothes Store

    ‘WE DON’T KNOW WHY’

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Eleven people have been injured, three critically, after a driver crashed a van into a crowded Ross Dress for Less store in Burien, Washington. A 51-year-old man has been arrested under suspicion of DUI for drugs and vehicular assault, the King County Sheriff’s Office said, and a passenger was arrested for shoplifting. The Seattle Times reports that the crash happened Monday night in the Five Corners Shopping Center outside Seattle. A 2-year-old boy, his 41-year-old grandfather, and a man in his thirties were critically injured, according to police. The sheriff’s office said a woman shoplifted from the store and then got into the passenger seat of the van. The driver accelerated forward at a high speed, hitting another car before ramming into the busy store. “It’s unknown exactly why at this time,” said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

