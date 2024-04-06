Man Set Fire to Bernie Sanders’ Office, Cops Say

A fire at the office of Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) in Burlington, Vermont on Friday was intentionally lit, authorities say.

The Burlington Fire Marshal’s office deemed the fire “incendiary in nature,” according to a press release. An investigation found that an accelerant had been sprayed on the door of Sen. Sanders downtown office, according to NECN.

Personnel in the building and surrounding structures were evacuated. Sanders was not in the office at the time, and no staffers were injured.

“A significant fire engulfed the door and part of the vestibule, impeding the egress of staff members who were working in the office and endangering their lives. The sprinkler system then engaged and largely extinguished the fire,” police said in a statement.

Burlington police have identified a possible unnamed suspect, and are working jointly with Vermont State Police on the investigation. Sanders’ State Director in Vermont, Kathryn Van Haste said her organization was “grateful to the Burlington Fire and Police Departments,” and “relieved that no one on our staff and, to our understanding, no one in the building was harmed.”