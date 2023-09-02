Burning Man Goers Told to ‘Shelter in Place’ Due to Heavy Rain
TRAPPED
Attendees of Burning Man, an event focused on community and self-expression, were advised Friday to “shelter in place” and conserve food, water, and fuel due to heavy rains in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. Burners are trapped inside as access in and out of Black Rock City remains closed, according to the organizers—and comedian Chris Rock, who appeared to be at Burning Man, pointed out that the portable toilets therefore can’t be emptied. “From what I understand, because of the flooding, the port-o-potties reportedly can’t be emptied. And because the gates are closed, people can’t get in to fill generators or deliver supplies,” Rock wrote in an Instagram story that has since been taken down. The National Weather Service reported Friday heavy rainfall affecting Nevada with possible flash flooding in the eastern, north central, northeast, and south central parts of the state. A flash flood watch is expected to stay in effect until Monday morning. Burning man began Aug. 27 and will likely run through Sept. 4.