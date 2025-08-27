Burning Man’s Orgy Ended Prematurely by Severe Wind
Burning Man festival’s “Orgy Dome” has been blown away, leaving festivalgoers without their infamous oasis of intimacy. Orgy Dorm organizers announced Sunday that the 150-person campsite had been destroyed after dust storms tore through Nevada’s Black Rock Desert, where the annual festival is held. “Our build team worked so hard this past week to *erect* our lovely space,” the sex-positive collective running Orgy Dorm said on Instagram. “Unfortunately, the winds yesterday undid all that labor and wrecked our structure. We are still here and thankfully safe, we hope to gift the playa some workshops and will keep you updated.” On Tuesday, the organizers shared a list of supplies, from ball bungees to pipes, asking festivalgoers to bring whatever they could in order to rebuild. The Orgy Dorm was founded in 2003 and consists of climate-controlled tents padded with mattresses, couches, and pillows that provide a “consensual space for couples and moresomes to play during their stay,” according to its organizers. The sex palace reportedly entertained over 5,000 guests last year, with lines swelling outside. Burning Man began Sunday and is expected to run through Monday, Sept. 1.