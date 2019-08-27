Burrow Is Taking Up to $600 Off Sofas, Arm Chairs, and Accessories for Labor Day

Finding the right furniture for your place is always a journey. Burrow helps take a lot of the guesswork out of ordering sofas and the like online. The simple designs, flat-pack shipping, and USB-connectivity make the brand a joyful look at the future of furniture. Right now, you can save up to $600 on furniture, throw pillows, or even the brand’s new Sleep Kit.

The Labor Day Sale has a tiered savings model, with codes to reflect the savings. Spending $500? Use the code LDW50 and get $50 off. Going up to $1,500? LDW250 will get you $250 off your order. And so on. I’m eyeing the Nomad Leather Sofa with Ottoman, which will be $2040 after the $250 with the code LDW250. The durable, supple top-grain Italian leather comes in two colors and will add an air of sophistication to any room. Or if you want to add an accent chair, the Nomad Club Chair sports a comfortable, polished design and is down to $945 with the code LDW50. If you’re in the mood to rearrange your room, let this Burrow sale help upgrade you furniture into the 21st century. | Shop at Burrow >

