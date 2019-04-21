SOFA KING COOL
Burrow Takes The Hassle Out of Online Furniture Shopping, And Gives You Free Shipping
Burrow’s mission is to make ordering a couch online a breeze, rather than something you have to dread. There’s no measuring door frames or going full Ross from Friends in a stairwell (PIVOT!)—just neatly packed and stacked boxes that you easily put together. The Burrow couch is the antithesis to traditional furniture shopping. Customize the size (loveseat versus couch), style (with or without a chaise), and color (both the fabric and the legs) with the click of a button. You can even hook your couch up with a readily-accessible USB charger, so you’re not searching for an outlet when you need to give your phone or tablet some juice. The cushions themselves are even customizable, with one side a smooth solid and the other tufted. Their proprietary foam is comfortable and durable and will pass any “Can I nap comfortably on it?” test. The entire thing is shipped for free. Since it all comes flat-packed, you may not even need to be home for the delivery, but if I were you, I’d want to put this thing together and kick back immediately.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.