Burrow’s New Couch Collection Grows To Fit Your Space

After years of living in New York City, I have lived at a number of different apartments. Each one has had a different square footage, free space arrangement and living room size. So, nearly every couch that had worked well at a previous spot either looks completely oversized or comically small in my new place. Burrow just released the Union Seating Collection which aims to help you choose the couch size that best fits your space perfectly; both big and small.

The Union Seating Collection is a brand-new line offering everything from two-person loveseats all the way to eight-person sectionals. The line is designed specifically to meet and match the couch space that your place needs. The Union Seating Collection offers modular designs so you can take each couch apart if you plan on moving for easier storage and set up as well as several add-on features such as ottomans and customizable leg colors. The couches also all come standard with stain-resistant fabric, so even if you’re prone to spilling a glass of wine or two, you’ll be able to easily clean it up without causing damage.

The sectional style of the larger options also allow you to fill your space more efficiently; providing more seats without requiring a massively wide room to do so. If you love your smaller couch but are moving to a bigger space, you can also purchase a single armchair in the same style and design, so you won’t have to completely start from scratch. No matter the size of your home, make sure to check out the Union Seating Collection to find the couch that will fit the space perfectly.

