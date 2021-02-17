This Water Flosser Cured My Fear of the Dentist

I’m afraid of the dentist. But not because of the fluorescent lights and uncomfortable tools and machines—I’m afraid of disappointing them. It’s inevitable. Even my best brushing and flossing efforts sometimes aren’t enough to prevent the dreaded gum sensitivity and plaque buildup in at least one back molar that the dentist will point out to me. I understand it’s their job, but as someone who is obsessed with dental hygiene, I needed a solution. This, more than anything, is why I decided to invest in the Burst Water Flosser.

The Burst Water Flosser is similar to some of the tools dentists have but safe enough to use without, you know, having gone to dental school. The cordless handheld device fits easily in my bathroom cabinet and looks pretty darn inconspicuous. However, it has a powerful engine inside that uses a hyper-pressurized stream of water to floss between teeth and better clean gums. The rechargeable battery lasts up to 80 days, and the device is water-resistant, so you can bring it in the shower with you if you’re a multitasker.

Burst's sleek design and relatively small stature as far as water flossers go is all the more surprising once you feel how powerful it is. My first time using it was a little startling, and to be perfectly honest, I ended up pretty wet. But once I figured out how to use the Burst Water Flosser’s removable tips and three water flow settings, it became a regular part of my routine. With my technique down, I was pleasantly surprised with that tingly clean feeling you only get after a trip to the dentist. If you’re looking for some extra minty freshness, put a little mouthwash in with your water.

This small addition to my oral care routine might not be visible on my zoom calls with friends and acquaintances, but my whole mouth can feel the difference, and these days I’ll take any reason to smile.

