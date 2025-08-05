Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Burt Reynolds’ Longtime Sidekick Alfie Wise Dies at 82

SUPPORTING STAR
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Published 08.05.25 2:53PM EDT 
Alfie Wise
American Broadcasting Companies/Getty Images

Alfie Wise, who acted alongside Burt Reynolds in The Cannonball Run, Smokey and the Bandit, and numerous other films, has died at 82. Wise’s longtime fiancée Stephanie Bliss told The Hollywood Reporter that he died July 22 of natural causes at a VA hospital in West Palm Beach, Florida. The actor first shared the screen with Reynolds in 1974’s The Longest Yard. Over the next twenty years, he appeared with Reynolds in The End, Hooper, Starting Over, Paternity, Stroker Ace, City Heat and Heat. Their partnership extended beyond the screen—Wise also served as Reynolds’ assistant, according to the Reporter. When Reynolds died in 2018 at age 82, Wise told The New York Daily News, “He loved his friends, and he really kept us very close. His films were like an ongoing block party. I think the audience caught on to that. You always knew you were going to have a great time with a Burt Reynolds movie.” Wise and Reynolds also collaborated on the small screen, including on the crime series B.L Stryker, and a 1991 installment of Reynolds’ sitcom Evening Shade. An Altoona, Pennsylvania, native, Wise graduated from Penn State and served in the U.S. Navy, where he produced shows on his ships before moving to Hollywood.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Oscar-Winner Reveals How He ‘Bombed’ Audition for ‘ER’
‘THIS GUY’S NUTS!’
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.05.25 3:20PM EDT 
Sam Rockwell attends the Newport Beach TV FEST Sunday Line-Up at Lido Theater on June 08, 2025 in Newport Beach, California.
Tiffany Rose/Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Newport Beach TV FEST

Oscar-winning actor Sam Rockwell has revealed how he bombed an audition for the hit TV show ER back in the 90s. Rockwell, who was promoting the new family comedy film The Bad Guys 2, was prompted alongside his cast mates Awkwafina, Anthony Ramos, and Marc Maron about an early career audition they “bombed.” Rockwell was the first to immediately answer with ER, before describing how he pulled up to the audition wearing a lab coat and equipped with an unsavory tool. “I came with a lab coat and a hypodermic thing but not the needle part, just the plastic part,” the actor said. Rockwell, who was auditioning for Noah Wyle’s role as Dr. John Carter, “thought [he] nailed it.” “And they were like, ‘This guy’s nuts!’ It’s almost like I brought a gun into the audition,” Rockwell said as his co-stars laughed. “Anyway I did not get the job,” he concluded. Despite the early setbacks, the actor would go on win and Oscar for his role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

@entertainmenttonight

Sam Rockwell pulled up to his 'ER' audition with a lab coat and hypodermic tool… and STILL didn’t get the role 😭🩺 #SamRockwell #Awkwafina #TheBadGuys #ER #noahwyle #ThePitt

♬ original sound - Entertainment Tonight - Entertainment Tonight
Read it at EW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Creatine Is Finally Getting the Acclaim It Deserves—Here’s Why
CREATINE CURIOUS?
Scouted Staff
Published 07.29.25 8:18PM EDT 
Creatine Vitamin Shoppe
Farion_O/Getty Images

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

For decades, creatine has been a go-to supplement for gym rats and bodybuilders chasing strength gains. But recently, this powerhouse supplement is finally getting mainstream credit for a much broader range of benefits. One of the most well-researched supplements on the market, creatine does far more than support muscle mass. Emerging studies suggest it may also promote healthy aging, enhance cognitive performance, improve memory, and even support blood sugar balance—making it a smart addition for anyone looking to optimize overall wellness or weight management. No, it won’t make you bulk up overnight—and yes, it’s worth the hype. Of course, given the supplement’s surge in popularity, there are more creatine formulas to choose from than ever before.

Vitamin Shoppe Creatine Central Shop
See At Vitamin Shoppe

Whether you’re team gummy, tablet, or powder, The Vitamin Shoppe has a wide selection of top-rated creatine supplements from trusted brands like Legion’s Creatine Gummies, AN Performance Creatine + Peptides, and BodyTech’s innovative Creatine Beadlets. New to the world of creatine? Head to ‘Creatine Central,’ the retailer’s one-stop destination for expert-backed education, trending picks, and everything you need to find the right formula. From the best creatine supplements formulated specifically for women to correct dosage suggestions, Vitamin Shoppe’s Creatine Hub has you covered.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Heavy Metal Icon Ozzy Osbourne’s Cause of Death Revealed
CLOSURE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.05.25 12:56PM EDT 
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Musician Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the 2022 NFL season opening game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

Heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne’s cause of death has been revealed, according to a newly released death certificate. The 76-year-old Black Sabbath legend died on July 22 after suffering an acute myocardial infarction and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. This is doctor speak for a heart attack—and it happens when blood flow to the heart gets blocked, usually by a clot, starving the heart muscle of oxygen and causing tissue to die. The document, obtained by The Sun, also listed coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction. Osbourne—who publicly revealed a Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2019—reportedly died surrounded by family. He was buried last week in a private ceremony on the grounds of his Buckinghamshire estate, with family and a roster of rock legends in attendance. His death came just weeks after a final, emotional return to the stage at Villa Park soccer stadium in his hometown of Birmingham, in England’s West Midlands region. The farewell show marked a rare reunion with his original Black Sabbath bandmates, their first time performing together since 2005. “You’ve no idea how I feel. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he said at the packed-out venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
‘Friday Night Lights’ Star Rejects Offer to Join Reboot
LIGHTS OUT
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.05.25 11:33AM EDT 
Friday Night Lights Cast Pictured: (l-r) Gaius Charles as Brian "Smash" Williams, Jesse Plemons as Landry Clarke, Minka Kelly as Lyla Garrity, Scott Porter as Jason Street, Aimee Teegarden as Julie Taylor, Connie Britton as Tami Taylor, Kyle Chandler as Eric Taylor, Zach Gilford as Matt Saracen, Adrianne Palicki as Tyra Collette, Taylor Kitsch as Tim Riggins.
Friday Night Lights Cast Pictured: (l-r) Gaius Charles as Brian "Smash" Williams, Jesse Plemons as Landry Clarke, Minka Kelly as Lyla Garrity, Scott Porter as Jason Street, Aimee Teegarden as Julie Taylor, Connie Britton as Tami Taylor, Kyle Chandler as Eric Taylor, Zach Gilford as Matt Saracen, Adrianne Palicki as Tyra Collette, Taylor Kitsch as Tim Riggins. NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Taylor Kitsch, who played the Panthers’ football star Tim Riggins in Friday Night Lights, will not be returning for the remake. The actor told TheWrap at a The Terminal List: Dark Wolf press conference that he was aware of the reboot, but brushed the offer aside for plans outside of acting. “I was asked to do it. Umm, yeah, I’m not going back. No,” Kitsch said. The actor will instead focus on running a 22-acre treatment center in Montana to help veterans and those battling addiction. “Addiction runs through my family, it’s affected my life on so many levels... and the veteran families have affected my life for the better,” Kitsch said. “We’re gonna create an environment up there for change, inner work... it’s not just broad stroking the same kind of trauma or whatnot, it’s really kind of individualizing their needs, and that’s our focus.” The original 2006 drama surrounds the events of a local high school football team in the rural town of Dillon, Texas. The show ran for five years, ending in 2011, and starred Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton, Jesse Plemons, Minka Kelly, Jurnee Smollett and Michael B. Jordan. The reboot, which will air on Peacock, was announced in Nov. 2024 by Deadline, and will still focus on the highs and lows of high school football.

Read it at TheWrap

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

A Dooney & Bourke Bag Is the One Accessory You’ll Never Want to Remove Before Leaving the House
IT’S IN THE BAG
AD BY QVC
Published 08.05.25 12:00AM EDT 
Dooney & Bourke Saffiano Leather Rena Flap Crossbody
Dooney & Bourke

Sorry, K-9s, a good bag is a woman’s true best friend. And, Dooney & Bourke has a collection of absolute winners at QVC right now. From crossbody to shoulder bags, the styles range from bright colors to soft neutrals to sophisticated patterns. The leather bags have soft saffiano or pebbled finishes, plus there are coated cotton options with leather trim. Each Dooney & Bourke original is crafted for versatility, with fully-lined interiors designed to carry the essentials. For a casual day with friends—the Rena Flap, Lexington, or Small Hobo will ensure you always remember your phone/wallet/keys. On days when there’s more to carry, the Gretta Signature Ridley provides space without sacrificing elegance. Those four styles are being offered at 31-49% off now, so it’s a good time for anyone who is in the market for a new best friend (*cough* er, bag).

Saffiano Leather Rena Flap Crossbody
Prices taken at the time of publication, 49% off original pricing
Buy At QVC$95

Free Returns

Pebble Leather Lexington Crossbody
Prices taken at the time of publication, 39% off original pricing
Buy At QVC$150

Free Returns

Coated Cotton Wildflower Small Hobo
Prices taken at the time of publication, 31% off original pricing
Buy At QVC$183

Free Returns

Coated Cotton Gretta Signature Ridley Bag
Price taken at the time of publication, 40% off original pricing
Buy At QVC$200

Free Returns

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Teen Sneaks on Flight Without Ticket After Losing Parents
FLOWN ALONE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 08.05.25 1:30PM EDT 
Published 08.05.25 12:51PM EDT 
Italy. Milan. General view of the Malpensa Airport Terminal 2. (Photo by: Giovanni Mereghetti/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Italy. Milan. General view of the Malpensa Airport Terminal 2. (Photo by: Giovanni Mereghetti/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) UCG/UCG/Universal Images Group via G

A British teen has baffled airport security after he accidentally boarded a flight to Italy without a ticket. The 15-year-old was at the airport with his parents to return to London from their vacation in the Spanish island of Menorca when he became separated from them and mistakenly boarded an easyJet flight bound for Milan. After losing sight of him, the boy’s family alerted the authorities, who reviewed security footage and spotted him slipping past gate agents to board the flight. An easyJet spokesperson said: “We have been investigating with the airport and our ground handling provider at [Menora airport] how a young passenger was able to travel unaccompanied on the wrong flight to Milan on 4 August. The passenger was met by our team and the local authorities in Milan. We provided travel arrangements for a family member to meet them later that day and remained in touch with the family to offer our support.”

Read it at The Independent

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Spirit Airlines Pilot Arrested at Airport Over Dark Charges
GROUNDED
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.05.25 10:45AM EDT 
A Spirit Airlines jet on approach to land
A Spirit commercial airliner prepares to land at San Diego International Airport in San Diego, California, U.S., January 18, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS

A Spirit Airlines pilot has been arrested by law enforcement at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. Dominic A Cipolla, 40, was “removed from duty” by the Florida-based budget carrier at work in Louisiana after he was charged with stalking two people thought to be around 12 and 17 years old, in a July 11 criminal complaint. Records from Johnson County Courthouse in Olathe, Kansas, seen by The Guardian, are reportedly sparse in information, although the arrest is understood to have taken place on July 17, with Cipolla listed as a resident of Kansas City, Missouri. He is understood to have been held locally before posting a $12,500 bond with an initial court appearance penciled in for August 12. In a statement to the Daily Beast, a spokesperson for Spirit said: “We are aware of a matter involving a Pilot at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, which was unrelated to the performance of their job duties. The Pilot was removed from duty pending our investigation into the matter, and we arranged for another Pilot to operate the flight.”

Read it at The Guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Elite Model and Wife of Johnny Carson Dies at 93
JOANNA AND JOHNNY
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.05.25 3:26PM EDT 
Published 08.05.25 10:36AM EDT 
Joanna and Johnny Carson.
Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Joanna Holland, a model and the third wife of the late television host Johnny Carson, has died at 93. She died in July, although an exact date and cause of death was not released publicly. Carson and Holland met at the 21 Club in 1971, when she was one of New York’s highest-paid models and was divorced with one son. Carson was nine years into hosting The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and one year separated from his second wife, Joanne Copeland. He was originally married to Joan “Jody” Wolcott from 1949 to 1963, with whom he shared three sons. After his marriages to Copeland and Holland, he married a fourth time to Alexis Maas in 1987 and stayed with her until he died in 2005 from emphysema. Carson told People that when he first met Holland, he was “flirting like a sophomore” and invited her to his 46th birthday celebration. He called her every day, religiously, at exactly 4:30 p.m. for the next year, until they got secretly married in 1972. Carson, however, had a drinking problem, and the couple got divorced 13 years later. Holland received a generous sum from their divorce proceedings and stayed out of the limelight. Holland’s only child, Joe Holland, died at 32 in 1994 of complications from AIDS, and she became a contributor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. The foundation paid tribute to her upon her death, writing that she had “Elizabeth Taylor’s spirit of love and support.”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Reality Star Says Cancer Was ‘Payback’ for Cheating
CANCER KARMA?
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.05.25 11:12AM EDT 
Published 08.05.25 10:47AM EDT 
Teddi Mellencamp attends iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango in Huntington Beach, California on May 10, 2025.
Phillip Faraone/Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp is blaming karma for her brain cancer. The 44-year-old Bravo reality star said Tuesday she has wondered if her stage 4 cancer battle is “payback” for her transgressions in her marriage to Edwin Arroyav. “Nothing goes without payment,” Mellencamp said on The Jamie Kern Lima Show. Mellencamp addressed rumors that she had an affair with horse trainer Simon Schroeder last year. “I’ve never talked about it at all, just because of the kids, and I’ve never wanted anybody to have a guarantee whether it happened or didn’t happen, but what I can say is, did I do things that hurt other people? Yes,” Mellencamp said, adding, “To this day, does it still hurt my heart and I wonder if that’s why it got cancer? Yes, like it was my payback.” The podcaster tied the knot to Arroyave back in 2011, welcoming three kids until filing for divorce in 2024. However, Mellencamp’s brain cancer diagnosis brought the divorce proceedings to a halt. Karli Postel, Simon Schroeder’s ex-wife, also filed for divorce last year after the alleged cheating. “I just want [Edwin] to be happy, and I want our kids to be happy... I don’t want to do anything to hurt him,” she said.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This $11 Natural Deodorant Smells Like a Designer Perfume
AMBER AURA
Casey Clark 

Contributor

Published 07.18.25 7:30PM EDT 
Humble Brands Sweet Amber Deodorant
Humble Brands.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Natural deodorant may not be the most exciting product in the self-care category, but for many of us, it’s a daily essential. But just because you’re looking for a natural deodorant that actually works doesn’t mean it has to smell like a generic body wash, and Humble Brands’ newest fragrance drop is proof. Humble Brands recently launched its newest scent, Sweet Amber, and it smells like a designer fragrance.

The Sweet Amber scent is Humble’s first aromatherapy product, partly inspired by the brand’s origins in Taos, New Mexico (known as a destination for healing). The amber used in the cruelty-free, aluminum-free deodorant is extracted from ancient, fossilized Himalayan tree resin and was crafted by Humble Brands’ in-house natural perfumer.

Humble Brands Sweet Amber Aluminum-Free Deodorant
See At Humble Brands

In addition to amber, the scent has bright, floral, and creamy sweet notes from jasmine and vanilla—similar to bestselling fragrances like Tom Ford, Le Labo, and Byredo. It also has hints of Nagarmotha, patchouli, and cedarwood, giving it a sweet yet smoky finish. Plus, unlike some perfume and body mists, this deodorant is not overpowering and has a long-lasting yet subtle projection.

The key ingredients in Humble Brands’ aluminum-free deodorant range (including its new scent) are corn starch, baking soda, MCT oil, and beeswax—no aluminum or weird chemicals. The cornstarch naturally helps to absorb sweat, while the baking soda neutralizes odor. The beeswax and MCT oil help soothe the skin by locking in moisture, so it’s great for those with sensitive and dry skin. The best part? All Humble Brands products benefit the non-profit organization,1% for the Planet, so you’ll be investing in a new self-care treat that’s good for yourself and the environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Michelle Obama Calls Barack ‘My Everything’ After Addressing Divorce Rumors
NAIL IN COFFIN
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.05.25 10:18AM EDT 
galleries/2016/03/11/sxsw-2016-s-hottest-events-the-obamas-keanu-future-and-more/160310-sxsw-obamas_i44bsx

Given the recent imbroglio between the FBI and Apple over unlocking a San Bernardino terrorist’s iPhone, the Obama administration’s general lack of transparency and its treatment of journalists, and the NSA’s mass surveillance of Americans, it will be interesting to see how President Obama’s participation in a keynote conversation goes down at SXSW on Friday, March 11. What is certain is this is a major coup for the festival. And he’ll be joined by his better half, first lady Michelle Obama, who will be the keynote speaker opening the SXSW Music Festival on March 16.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters,ÃÂ© Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has hammered another final nail into the coffin of divorce rumors from her 44th president husband, Barack Obama, with a sweet 64th birthday message. Michelle, 61, wrote: “Happy birthday to my love, my best friend, my everything! @BarackObama, even after all these years, you’re still the coolest guy I know.” They married in Chicago in 1992, but fell victim to persistent rumors of a split earlier this year on the back of them attending a series of events on their own, ABC reported. Last month, Barack appeared on Michelle’s IMO podcast, which she hosts with her brother Craig Robinson, where he put those rumours to bed. As he entered the studio, Robinson quipped, “What, you guys like each other?” to which Barack responded: “She took me back. It was touch and go for a while!” Michelle, too, previously appeared on Sophia Bush’s Work in Progress podcast, where she said, “There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quittin’ my man.” The former president has been at the center of a MAGA-driven campaign amid Donald Trump’s Jeffrey Epstein freak-out, which also saw Attorney General Pam Bondi order federal prosecutors to launch a grand jury investigation into allegations the Obama administration doctored intelligence regarding 2016 election interference from Russia.

Read it at ABC NEWS

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
RFK Jr. Mocked for Weird Anniversary Post: ‘Fill All My Empty Spaces’
MEME MATERIAL
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Published 08.04.25 9:50PM EDT 
Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attend the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Season 12 at Directors Guild Of America on January 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attend the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Season 12 at Directors Guild Of America on January 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is getting roasted online for sharing a head-scratching romantic tribute to Cheryl Hines. To celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary Sunday, the 71-year-old health secretary posted a picture of Hines, 59, gazing at his face while he flashes a big grin at the camera. The caption read: “Thanks for eleven years of love and laughter. You fill all my empty spaces.” Reaction to the post suggests the closing line didn’t quite land the way Kennedy intended. “You may want to rethink that last line, bro,” one commenter wrote, while another simply replied, “Phrasing.” Kennedy later responded to an X user who commented, “At least once a week I wonder to myself how you were able to land cheryl hines.” Playing along despite the jab, Kennedy replied, “Me too!” The Curb Your Enthusiasm star also marked their 11th anniversary in a post Sunday, albeit with a less poetic message. “Happy anniversary, Bobby,” she wrote alongside the photo Kennedy had also posted. “We’ve had 11 amazing years together and I can’t wait to see what the next eleven will bring. I love you. ❤️” Kennedy and Hines got married at the Kennedy family compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, in 2014, after going public with their relationship in 2011. They were first introduced to each other five years earlier by Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David. The Daily Beast has reached out to RFK Jr’s Health and Human Services team for comment.

Read it at The Cut

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now