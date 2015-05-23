Burundi Opposition Leader Killed

CHEAT SHEET
A Burundi opposition leader was allegedly shot and killed in the country's capital on Saturday, after a month of protests against the president Pierre Nkurunziza's attempts at a third term in office. Zedi Feruzi, the head of the opposition party UPD, and his bodyguard were killed in the ongoing conflict. Burundi has seen upheaval since its president announced his interest in seeking another five years in office, prompting people like Feruzi to protest its constitutionality. The civil unrest has already resulted in a failed coup and driven over a 100,000 people from their homes, fearing the potential spread of violence.