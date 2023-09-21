At Least 1 Dead After Bus Carrying Band Camp Kids Crashes in New York

At least one person was dead and 46 hurt on Thursday afternoon when a bus carrying music students from a suburban New York high school rolled down an embankment in Orange County.

The group was headed to band camp in Greeley, Pennsylvania, according to a statement from the Farmingdale School District on Long Island.

“Police and emergency responders [are] on the scene, as well as district administration,” the statement said. “We will provide another update when more information becomes available. We ask for your patience as we gather more details.”

The charter overturned on I-84 near the town of Wawayanda shortly after 1 p.m. What led up to the wreck remained unclear. Further details were expected to be released later on Thursday, a spokesperson for the New York State Police told The Daily Beast.

The deceased is an adult, a source familiar with the situation told NBC News. Five of the 46 injured—most of whom are reportedly ninth-graders—were in critical condition, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus told the outlet. They were transported to the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, the Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, and Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis.

Desperate family members took to social media following the crash to ask for prayers. One man said his grandson was on the bus, but was waiting anxiously to learn the extent of the boy’s injuries.

The doomed bus was part of a six-bus caravan heading to Greeley, Middletown Mayor Joseph DeStefano said on a call-in to the CBS News studio.

The section of I-84 where the crash occurred is “not really a hazardous area,” according to DeStefano, who also noted the four-lane highway is a 65mph zone and sees heavy tractor-trailer traffic.

The band camp was to run through Sunday.

The physical education center at the SUNY Orange campus in Middletown will serve as a family reunification hub, the school announced.

This breaking news story will be updated.