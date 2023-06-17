CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Bus Crashes Into Baltimore Building, Injuring 17
SCARY
Read it at WBFF
A Maryland Transit Administration bus plowed into the side of a Baltimore building on Saturday morning, wounding at least 17 people. At least two of those injuries are serious and potentially life-threatening, officials told WBFF. The crash reportedly began when the bus collided with a Lexus, then a Nissan, before running into a building in Baltimore’s Seton Hill neighborhood. Fire officials partially evacuated the building out of concerns for its structural safety. They later concluded that the building was not severely damaged. Some of the crash victims were treated on the scene, with others transported to a hospital.