Bus Driver Walk-Off Strands Hundreds of ‘March for Israel’ Attendees in D.C.
‘MALICIOUS’
Hundreds of people from Detroit’s Jewish community claim they were left stranded after bus drivers refused to take them from the airport to the site of a solidarity march with Israel in Washington D.C. on Tuesday. David Kurzmann, senior director of community affairs at the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, said they learned from the bus company that the incident was caused by “a deliberate and malicious walk-off of drivers.” He added that they are grateful that many people were still able to travel to the march and for the drivers that did arrive. “While we are deeply dismayed by this disgraceful action, our resolve to proudly stand in solidarity with the people of Israel, to condemn antisemitism and to demand the return of every hostage held by Hamas has never been greater,” he said.