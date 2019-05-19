Bus Explosion Targets Foreign Tourists Near Giza Pyramids

At least 16 people were injured when a tourist bus carrying foreigners was struck by a roadside bomb near a new museum at the Giza Pyramids in Egypt, according to Reuters. Witnesses reported hearing a loud blast when the bus was stopped in traffic. There have been no reports of deaths and no claim of responsibility. Pictures posted on social media showed the bus windows blown out and a shallow hole in the ground near the bus. This is the second attack on tourists in the last six months. In December, three Vietnamese tourists were killed along with their local guide and 10 people were injured when a similar roadside bomb hit their tourist bus in the same area.