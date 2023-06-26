Bush-Appointed Ex-Federal Judge Slams GOP Over Its Trump Obsession
‘SPINELESS’
Conservative former federal judge J. Michael Luttig labeled the Republican Party “spineless” over their continued support for Donald Trump, taking a jab at the GOP in the pages of The New York Times on Sunday for having “convinced Mr. Trump of his political immortality.” Luttig, a retired judge who formerly worked on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and was appointed by President George H. W. Bush, did not mince words as he scathed over the party's repeated failure to stand up to the former president despite the multiple allegations and charges against him. “If the indictment of Mr. Trump on Espionage Act charges – not to mention his now almost certain indictment for conspiring to obstruct Congress from certifying Mr. Biden as the president on Jan. 6 – fails to shake the Republican Party from its moribund political senses, then it is beyond saving itself. Nor ought it be saved,” Luttig said in the withering op-ed, titled “It’s Not Too Late for the Republican Party.” Luttig is also a former advisor to former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.