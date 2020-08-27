150+ Former Bush, Romney, and McCain Staffers Unite to Back Biden Over Trump
IT’S MY PARTY
More than 150 former staffers for the past three Republican nominees—George W. Bush, John McCain, and Mitt Romney—have come together to endorse Joe Biden and denounce President Donald Trump. In three separate letters, alumni of each nominee set out why they’re unable to back the GOP candidate in November. In the first, reported by The New York Times, more than 100 ex staff members for the late Sen. McCain backed Biden, with Mark Salter, McCain’s top aide, saying: “We all agree that getting Donald Trump out of office is clearly in the national interest.” The second, reported by Politico, was signed by over 30 former staffers from Romney’s presidential campaign and it urged Americans to elect Joe Biden—the same man they attempted to defeat in the 2012 campaign. They warned that a Trump victory will “permanently transform the Republican Party into a toxic personality cult.” The third, also reported by Politico, is signed by over 20 Bush alumni and said that it’s time to have a president who displays “character, integrity, decency, and leadership.”