Business Insider Makes Huge Staff Cuts as It Goes ‘All-In’ on AI

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Hundreds Attempt to Scale Weather-Battered Mount Everest
DESCENDING ON THE ASCENT
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 05.29.25 1:11PM EDT 
Published 05.29.25 1:10PM EDT 
Mountaineers ascend to Camp 2 on their way to the summit of Mount Everest in Nepal, May 1, 2025.
Mountaineers ascend to Camp 2 on their way to the summit of Mount Everest in Nepal, May 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Pasang Rinzee Sherpa) Pasang Rinzee Sherpa/AP

Nearly 500 people from 57 different countries have attempted to scale the world’s tallest peak over the past month alone, accompanied by roughly the same number of local guides. Images obtained by the Associated Press show long queues along one of the area’s safety lines, known as the “Everest traffic jam.” Among the climbers to have headed for the mountain in recent days is Kami Rita Sherpa, who holds the record for most ascents and on Tuesday broke that record again, scaling the peak for the 31st time. Others have not been so lucky, with many having to call off their own attempts due to storms and poor visibility. Pasang Rinji, a Sherpa who’s climbed the summit twice before, told AP many of the climbers this year have also suffered illnesses such as flu as a result of the bad weather, as well as “Khumbu cough,” which can affect climbers at high altitudes. He added that the number of novices attempting the summit this year has also caused delays for more experienced climbers and guides. “Right now, there are beginners with no experience or knowledge and professionals at the same time, and this is causing the problem,” he said. “There should be basic knowledge for the climbers to use gear properly and be safe while climbing Everest.”

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
‘ER’ Actress Files for Divorce From Top Chef Wife After One Year
ANNIVERSARY GIFT
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

Published 05.29.25 12:08PM EDT 
Maria Bello and Dominique Crenn attend the 2024 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center.
Maria Bello and Dominique Crenn attend the 2024 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Maria Bello has given her wife Dominique Crenn a different kind of anniversary gift—a request for a divorce. The actress, 58, filed for divorce on Wednesday but said the couple separated on April 7, exactly a year from the date of their marriage, TMZ reported. Bello said the reason for the split was “irreconcilable differences.” Bello and Crenn, the first and only woman in the U.S. to earn three Michelin stars, have no children together so they will not have to negotiate custody or support. In the filling, according to TMZ, Bello requested that spousal support be agreed in writing by both sides and asked that mediation costs are split between the pair. It is not known if the couple had a prenup. Bello and Crenn, 60, first announced their romance in 2020, saying that they were already engaged. Last May, they revealed they had secretly got married in Cabo San Lucas in April with guests including Patricia Arquette, Gavin Rossdale and Mariska Hargitay. Bello came out in 2013 in a New York Times piece. She shares a 24-year-old son, Jackson Blue McDermott with former partner Dan McDermott, while Crenn has 10-year-old daughters, Olivia and Charlotte.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Treat Yourself to Some Self-Love During Lelo’s Masturbation Month Sale
GOOD VIBES ONLY
Scouted Staff
Updated 05.22.25 3:52PM EDT 
Published 01.28.25 10:02PM EST 
One a LELO's vibrators laying on a bedside table. The vibrator is purple and white. Next to the vibrator is a lit candle, seashell, and a stack of books.
LELO

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re looking for an NSFW gift for your S.O. or just a self-care treat to spice up solo play on any day, Lelo has everything you need to keep the good vibes going all year long. Lelo is known for being the ‘designer’ sex toy brand, and while its offerings are some of the best on the market, its prices are on the steep side. However, in celebration of Masturbation Month, Lelo is slashing its prices. You can save up to 40 percent! No codes needed.

SORAYA 2
Buy At LELO

Free Shipping

Lelo’s sale includes a range of discounted luxury sex toys, but if you’re new to the brand, the Soraya 2 is a fan favorite that’s suitable for sex toy beginners and connoisseurs alike. This updated version of the bestselling premium rabbit vibrator is engineered with dual-stimulation features, allowing for both clitoral and G-spot orgasms. Plus, the controls are right at your fingertips for customized pleasure. Play with twelve different vibration settings that range from a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse. The Soraya 2 will always leave you coming... back for more.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Oscar-Winner Reveals Why She Turned Down Hosting ‘SNL’
NOT THANKS
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 05.29.25 11:41AM EDT 
Published 05.29.25 11:40AM EDT 

Not every burgeoning star jumps at the chance to host Saturday Night Live, and EGOT-winner turned daytime host Jennifer Hudson revealed that she’s a prime example. Hudson was asked to host the show in 2006, following her star-making turn in Dreamgirls alongside Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, and Eddie Murphy, she revealed on Thursday’s episode of her Jennifer Hudson Show, telling guests Murphy and Keke Palmer why she declined at the time. “They wanted me to host right after Dreamgirls,” she said, “But y’all, if you didn’t know, public speaking was my biggest fear.” Considering the SNL hosts’ traditional opening monologue, Hudson would have had to face that fear head-on and live, which she said “completely intimidated” her. “I was like, no. I turned it down,” she recalled. “But now that you mention it, now, I might feel more prepared.” Murphy said Hudson “should be the host and musical guest,” but she told the SNL alum to “slow down.” The “thought of it stresses me out,” she said, “you just made me nervous.” Palmer, who used her 2022 host episode to reveal she was pregnant with her now two-year-old son Leodis, told Hudson she would “kill it.”

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4

Business Insider Makes Huge Staff Cuts as It Goes ‘All-In’ on AI

GUTTED
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Updated 05.29.25 3:49PM EDT 
Published 05.29.25 3:45PM EDT 
Business Insider CEO Barbara Peng.
Mike Segar/Reuters

Business Insider, German media empire Axel Springer’s business and tech-focused publication, announced it planned to lay off roughly 21 percent of its staff on Thursday as it goes “all-in” on AI. “Business models are under pressure, distribution is unstable, and competition for attention is fiercer than ever,“ CEO Barbara Peng told staff in a memo on Thursday. ”At the same time, there’s a huge opportunity for companies who harness AI first.” Peng said the changes would affect every department at the company, and it would ultimately end most of its commerce business, some of its editorial beats, and pivot away from more traffic-dependent elements. The company does plan to launch an event series, BI Live, that it hopes will showcase its journalism—and plans to hire people for that team. “Change like this isn’t easy,” Peng said. “But Business Insider was born in a time of disruption—when the smartphone was reshaping how people consumed news. We thrived by taking risks and building something new.” The company’s union, which said it would lose about 20 percent of its members, blasted the layoffs in a statement: “Axel Springer is a multi-billion dollar firm whose digital outlets and media businesses generate the majority of its revenue. The layoffs of our talented co-workers and union members is another example of Axel Springer’s brazen pivot away from journalism toward greed.” Business Insider had no comment. An Axel Springer spokesperson said that its other U.S.-based media outlets—including Politico and Morning Brew—will not face cuts.

Read it at The Wrap

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Bioré’s Aqua Rich SPF Is Strikingly Similar to the Cult-Favorite Japanese Version
WHITE CAST-PROOF
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 04.21.25 1:57PM EDT 
Biore Aqua Rich UV Sunscreen vs. Biore Watery Essence SPF
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Biore.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to solid, acne-friendly sunscreen formulas, no one does it better than Asia. Korea and Japan are the leaders in glow-boosting yet non-comedogenic SPF. Still, Bioré’s made-in-Japan Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen Serum SPF 50 has been *the* resounding cult favorite for years thanks to its non-greasy, invisible feel and glowy yet poreless finish. Basically, it’s the ultimate sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen. It’s garnered a similar cult-status to the multitasking French pharmacy gem, Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré (iykyk). This formula is touted for being suitable for all skin types, but those of us with oily skin are especially smitten with it because it absorbs into the skin and sets almost instantly upon application. While you can still get the Japanese sunscreen-moisturizer-primer on Amazon, the prices are highly inflated since it’s so difficult to find in the States. Naturally, when Bioré debuted its North American version of the viral beauty product, skincare obsessives took note.

The oil-free Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen-moisturizer hybrid, “inspired by Japanese sunscreen technology, modified to be US compliant,“ has already gone viral on TikTok, so we’re praying the U.S. version will stay in stock. The UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen is strikingly similar to the O.G. Japanese formula in terms of ingredients in performance and feel. The main difference is that the American formula contains fragrance—a mild but definitely noticeable citrusy scent. So, if you’re looking for a more accessible alternative to the KAO Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen, you won’t be disappointed (unless you’re sensitive or allergic to fragrances, of course).

Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen
See At Amazon$15

Free Shipping

Just like the original, the sheer, lightweight, and under-makeup-friendly sunscreen offers both UVA and UVB protection as well as a solid SPF 50. Plus, it’s also totally white-cast-proof, making it an excellent choice for all skin tones, from fair to deep. The formula is best described as a gel-cream hybrid, delivering a dose of hydration to the skin and a finish that strikes the perfect balance between dewy and matte. More impressively, the affordable sunscreen is powered by the brand’s invisible micro-defense technology, which allows its aqua capsules to release moisture upon application, evenly covering the skin’s surface to help prevent UV rays from reaching the skin.

Its innovative delivery system reduces the need for reapplication throughout the day and allows it to play well with your other skincare and makeup—no pilling or shedding. Whether you’re looking for an accessible dupe to the Japanese formula or just an affordable SPF that won’t clog your pores in warmer weather, Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen will give your current skincare lineup (and your complexion) a major glow-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
American Airlines Flight Declares Emergency Over Mid-Air Assault: ‘Help Me!’
GROUNDED
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

Published 05.29.25 6:12AM EDT 
American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner passenger aircraft at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport.
American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner passenger aircraft at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. NurPhoto via Getty Images

American Airlines declared an emergency and turned back a flight after a passenger allegedly assaulted a crew member in mid-air. Julius Jordan Priester, 24, of Wichita, Kansas, faces federal charges after wrestling a flight attendant to the ground and attempting to drag them up the aisle, The New York Times reported. Halfway through an hour-long flight from Bradley International Airport, in Connecticut, to Chicago, Priester removed his shirt and ran to the back of the plane shouting “Help me!” At the back of the plane he grabbed a seated flight attendant and pulled them to the ground while shouting “You’re coming with me,” a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Connecticut said. He then attempted to drag the victim up the aisle until fellow passengers intervened and forced him back into his seat. His behavior remained erratic as an emergency was declared and the flight turned back to Bradley. On arrival Priester was taken to hospital, where he was arrested. He was charged with interfering with flight crew, prosecutors said, which carries a maximum 20-year prison term. Priester is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist Learns His Fate for Vehicular Manslaughter Case
FACING THE MUSIC
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.29.25 12:02PM EDT 
Josh Klinghoffer
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Josh Klinghoffer, the former guitarist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, will avoid jail time for accidentally killing a pedestrian in 2024. Klinghoffer, who played with the band from 2009 to 2019, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence on Wednesday. He will now serve one year of informal probation and 60 days of community labor. On March 18, 2024, Klinghoffer, 45, ran over Israel Sanchez, a 47-year-old pedestrian, in Alhambra, California, a suburb of Los Angeles. Sanchez later died of his injuries. Though he initially pleaded not guilty, without a plea deal, Klinghoffer faced up to a year in prison for the accidental killing. Instead, in addition to his probation and community service, the guitarist will complete a driving safety course and pay restitution to Sanchez’s family. While the criminal trial is over, Sanchez’s family has also filed a wrongful death lawsuit alleging Klinghoffer was using a cell phone “mere seconds” before the collision and made “no braking or slowing motion,” challenging police reports that he was not using a device at the time. In 2012, Klinghoffer became the youngest-ever Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee when he was inducted alongside the band. He is now a touring member of both Pearl Jam and Jane’s Addiction.

Read it at Rolling Stone

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Human Remains Found in Missing Family’s Capsized Boat
FINALLY FOUND
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

Published 05.29.25 10:10AM EDT 
The Maynard family have been missing since last summer when the boat they were on sunk.
The Maynard family have been missing since last summer when the boat they were on sunk. KCEN 6 News YouTube

Human remains have been found on a boat that capsized off the coast of Alaska in August with eight people, including a young family, onboard. Mary Maynard, 37; David Maynard, 42; and sons Colton, 11, and Brantley, 8, of Texas have been missing since last summer when the boat they were on sank. Rescuers located the vessel 180 feet deep early in May. This week, divers were able to recover three sets of remains, which have been taken to the state medical examiner’s office for identification. The U.S. Coast Guard shared a “mayday” signal from the vessel with nearby ships, one of which rescued four of the eight people who had been on board. Coast Guard officers, along with Alaska search-and-rescue crews, launched a search, but it was called off the following evening after responders failed to locate the family.

Read it at ABC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence Officially Become In-Laws
BROS
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.29.25 11:20AM EDT 

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence’s children secretly tied the knot earlier this month, making the actors in-laws. Murphy revealed to Dreamgirls co-star Jennifer Hudson on The Jennifer Hudson Show Thursday that his son, Eric, and Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmin, had a private wedding two weeks ago. “They went off. Everybody was making the big wedding plans, and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them,” the comedian said. “Yah, we’re in laws,” he confirmed to Hudson regarding him and Lawrence’s evolution from long-time friends to family. “He don’t have to pay for the big wedding now,” he quipped. The Beverly Hills Cop star said that Jasmin and Eric got married in a church with only a preacher in attendance. Since the pair decided to opt out of a big wedding ceremony, Murphy said, “I think we’ll have like a big party or something.” Eric and Jasmin announced their engagement in November after having dated for more than three years. “God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter,” Jasmin wrote in an Instagram post. Their relationship was first confirmed when Jasmin posted celebrating Eric’s birthday in 2021.

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Brain Fog-Blasting Supplement Is a Quicker Way to Find Your Focus
BYE, BYE BRAIN FOG
Scouted Staff
Published 04.29.25 11:08AM EDT 
Juice Plus Luminate herbal supplement box and single serving
Juice Plus

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Many of our morning routines rely on coffee to turn early-morning lethargy into the focused energy you need for a productive (or at least semi-functional) day. Unfortunately, the benefits of a routine cup of joe can often be outweighed by negative side effects like energy crashes and jitters. If you’re looking for a better, longer-lasting way to clear your brain fog, Juice Plus Luminate can help.

Juice Plus Luminate (15 servings)
Buy At Juice Plus$45

Juice Plus is focused on bringing better nutrition to families, offering convenient capsules, chewables, and plant-based supplements designed to support positive health outcomes. Its Juice Plus Luminate is a powerful, plant-based blend that enhances mental clarity and focus and supports sustained energy throughout the day. Along with tried-and-true caffeine, Juice Plus Luminate is infused with nootropics and adaptogens to combat common side effects of caffeine. The result: clarity, calmness, and focus without the jitters. Plus, Juice Plus Luminate may help lift your mood and ease occasional stress, making it a reliable upgrade to your daily routine. If you’re looking for a solid coffee alternative to replace all or some of your daily coffee consumption, this tasty mango-berry flavored focus supplement is a great choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Hikers Who Reported Friend Dead Were Just Extremely High on Mushrooms
WHOOPSIE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 05.29.25 12:53PM EDT 
Young couple clambering up rocky slope overlooking New England's Adirondack Park in autumn, upstate New York, USA.
Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Two hikers in New York state’s Adirondack Mountains made a panicked call to 911 to report that their friend had died, only for rescuers to discover the friend was very much alive and the two callers were extremely high on magic mushrooms. Forest rangers responded to a call on Saturday about a hiker who had reportedly died while climbing Cascade Mountain, a popular peak in the Adirondack High Peaks region, the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation said in a statement. But authorities soon discovered the hikers were under the influence of psychedelic mushrooms—and their supposedly deceased friend was alive and unharmed. The group claimed they were lost, and a summit steward who encountered the disoriented hikers quickly deduced that the pair appeared to be “in an altered state of mind” and got a ranger to escort them to an ambulance, which took them to a nearby hospital. As for the “dead” hiker, he was confirmed alive and well after calling the authorities himself to prove he wasn’t deceased. The third hiker was eventually escorted back to the group’s campsite, where he was reunited with his psychedelic partners, officials said.

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Justin Bieber’s Wife Inks $1B Deal as Doc Claims Money Woes
CHA-CHING
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 05.29.25 10:18AM EDT 
Published 05.28.25 8:12PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 01: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships on September 1, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Hailey Bieber will step into the role of chief creative officer and head of innovation of her beauty brand upon its acquisition by e.l.f. Beauty. Gotham/GC Images

Influencer Hailey Bieber, wife of pop star Justin Bieber, has inked a deal to sell her rhode skincare brand to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion. “One of the things we really like about rhode is just how tight the product assortment is. It’s only 10 products across skincare, color cosmetics and accessories,” said e.l.f. CEO Tarang Amin in a company earnings call on Wednesday, hours after the announcement, CNN reported. Amin hailed the brand’s “powerful engagement model” at Hailey’s helm, which has been supercharged by her six-year marriage to the “Sorry” singer. Founded in 2022, with $212 million in net sales in its last fiscal year, Hailey, 28, will stay on as rhode’s chief creative officer and head of innovation, according to the report. The deal, expected to close later this year, comes on the heels of a TMZ documentary’s claims that Bieber, 31, sold his music catalogue in December 2022 because he was on the verge of “financial collapse,” the New York Post reported. Titled TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber, the doc, available on Hulu, alleges that Bieber was in crushing financial debt after pulling out of his 2022 “Justice” World Tour.

Read it at CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
MediaWhy Melania Came Clean About Barron and Harvard: Author
Josephine Harvey
PoliticsMusk Takes Stephen Miller’s Wife—as Trump Aide Rage Tweets
Sarah Ewall-Wice
PoliticsCrowd Loses It at GOP Rep Over Trump Comments at Town Hall
Josephine Harvey
PoliticsBiographer: This Is What Trump Really Thinks About Black People
Will Neal
PoliticsTrump Says His New Jet Gifted by Qatar Is ‘Much Too Big’
Erkki Forster