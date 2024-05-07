Business Insider EIC to Step Down Months After Ackman Fiasco

Business Insider’s top editor Nicholas Carlson is stepping down.

“Team!” he wrote in an email to staffers, which was obtained by The Daily Beast. “Something I hope you know about me is that I believe life is an adventure. That we only have so many heartbeats and we should use them to live life to the fullest. In that spirit, I’ve decided to make a very big change in my life: Later this summer, I will be stepping down from my position as Global Editor-in-Chief.”

The news of his exit was first reported by Semafor.

Carlson said he would transition to an “editor-at-large” role afterward and he underscored that the move was not related to any of Business Insider’s work.

The outlet’s CEO, Barbara Peng, who will lead the search for his replacement, heralded Carlson as “one of the most creative and innovative leaders in journalism” in her own memo to staffers.

“He has shaped so much of what Business Insider has become and I want to thank him for his tremendous contributions,” she wrote.