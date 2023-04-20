Insider to Lay Off 10 Percent of Staffers, Company Says

Insider will lay off 10 percent of its team, according to a memo sent out by the company’s president on Thursday.

“The economic headwinds that have hurt many of our clients and partners are also affecting us,” wrote Barbara Peng, the president of Insider, Inc. “Unfortunately, to keep our company healthy and competitive, we need to reduce the size of our team. ”

Peng said those affected by the layoffs would receive an email on Thursday morning. Each person laid off will receive 13 weeks of base pay plus two weeks for every year they’ve been employed by Insider over four years. Additionally, laid-off employees will get a personal laptop.

“This is a difficult time for all of us,” Peng wrote. “As we go through this transition, things may feel a bit bumpy. We will get through it together, just as we always have.”

Peng said she would work with the union to “provide clarity on our proposed changes,” and the company will provide the union with proposed changes to bargain over. The union did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The layoffs will not affect the international Insider teams, U.K. bureau chief Spriha Srivastava—who oversees the U.K. and Singapore bureaus—told staffers in an email.

“We understand that this is a tough time for all and that some of you will have US colleagues affected by the changes,” Srivastava wrote. “Today, I would ask you all to help support our colleagues in the US by continuing to cover great stories and producing fascinating journalism.”

The company’s layoffs reflect how media organizations have adjusted to a dwindling advertising market, rising inflation, and fears of a recession. CNN, The Washington Post, NPR, and Vox Media have all announced various forms of layoffs within the last six months.

Insider alluded to the possibility of layoffs just last week. In an April 11 summary of a meeting, Jennifer Cunningham, the news division’s editor-in-chief, said the company was “not immune to the headwinds in our industry.”

She wrote: “So while we are not making staff reduction at this time, unfortunately, we can’t promise that we will not need to at some point.”

The layoff announcement also came a week after global editor-in-chief Nicholas Carlson said the company planned to incorporate AI into the newsroom. “Generative AI can make all of you better editors, reporters, and producers, too,” he wrote to staffers.

In a Q&A attached to the email, the company said it chose who would remain at Insider based on “where we see the most future potential.”

Management also said these layoffs may not be the final round. “We cannot promise that—no company can,” it wrote. “But after this reduction we will be in a stronger position as we move forward.”

Non-union editorial employees will be notified on Thursday, it said, while the size of unionized editorial employees will be reduced. There will not be a hiring freeze, the company said, but it will only hire “critical, must-have talent” and backfill essential roles.

Insider spokesperson Mario Ruiz reiterated the need to adjust to economic uncertainty in a statement, but he would not state who among Insider personnel would be affected by the layoffs or the methodology used to determine who would be let go.

“Unfortunately, Insider is seeing some of the same economic headwinds as others in our industry. To keep our company healthy and competitive, we are reducing the size of our team,” spokesperson Mario Ruiz wrote. “We expect this will impact about 10% of our workforce. We regret that we have to do this and are sorry about the impact it will have on many of our teammates.”

Insider Intelligence, the research arm within the overall Insider Group, would not be affected, Ruiz said.