Businesses Part Ways With NRA in Wake of Florida Shooting

A number of businesses have decided to publicly break off their relationships with the National Rifle Association, ending discount programs they offered to NRA members. Car rental company Hertz, Cybersecurity company and Lifelock owner Symantec, MetLife, and security company Simplisafe have decided to part ways with the lobbying group. Other companies—ranging from backers of the NRA credit card, backers of the NRA Carry Guard insurance card, car rental companies, and hotel chains—have also recently announced that it would not seek contract renewals with the NRA. This comes as the NRA has been increasingly scrutinized after the Parkland school shooting over its strong gun lobbying operation, and after the NRA has been on the defensive against these attacks at events like the CNN town hall and the Conservative Political Action Conference.
