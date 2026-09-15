Busted MAGA Love Cheat Star Accused of Deranged Meltdown

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been accused of lunging at a U.S. tourist who busted him vacationing in London with his lover.

The Trump ally, 63, is locked in a fierce battle with Democrat James Talarico for the Texas Senate seat, a crucial battleground that could determine whether Republicans maintain power after the midterm elections.

Paxton was spotted with his mistress, Christian influencer Tracy Duhon, 58, during a romantic holiday in London in July. Footage obtained by the Daily Mail showed the pair near the tourist hot spot Westminster Bridge.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been involved in a scandal during a trip to London. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

Now, the American tourist who filmed Paxton and his lover in London has accused the Republican of lunging at him in an attempt to snatch his phone.

The male tourist told the Daily Mail he reported the alleged confrontation with Paxton to the Metropolitan Police in London on July 1, after he recognized the attorney general and filmed an 18-second video of him.

The man, who the publication said spoke to them on the condition of anonymity, said that shortly after he recorded the video, he felt a bump against his left shoulder and saw Paxton next to him.

Ken Paxton and Tracy Duhon filmed by an American tourist in London. Daily Mail

The Republican allegedly said, “Were you filming me back there?” When the man admitted he was, Paxton responded, “You can’t do that.”

The man said he told the Trump ally, “I can absolutely film you. You’re a public figure in a public place, and I can film you all I want.”

After the pair were allegedly face to face, the man said that a “mad” Paxton lunged for his phone and demanded, “Let me see what you filmed.”

Christian "influencer" Tracy Duhon has under 2,400 followers on Instagram. Screenshot//Screenshot/Instagram

As the pair got heated, Paxton said, “I want your phone.”

The man told the Daily Mail, “He’s yelling at me, and I’m telling him to back off. He lunged at the phone a second time and tried to force it from me.”

The American’s tourist wife ran to her husband’s assistance when she realized he was in trouble, and he shouted out for her to film the incident on her own phone.

Paxton walked away to avoid being captured on a second phone, the couple claimed. Duhon was not with Paxton during the alleged altercation with the American man, according to the Mail.

The Daily Beast has contacted Paxton’s reps for comment.

The man clarified that no punches were thrown during the alleged incident and he has paused pursuing criminal charges for fear of retaliation from Paxton or the MAGA political machine if they are identified.

“Just because [my husband] felt like he could hold his own doesn’t change the fact that he tried to intimidate and physically threaten someone,” the man’s wife said.

“He just thinks he’s a tough guy. I think he’s used to people being afraid of him,” the man added of Paxton.

Paxton is still legally married to his wife, Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton, 62, who “filed for divorce on biblical grounds” last year. The couple shares four children.

Duhon is a Christian author and influencer who has seven children. She met Paxton at the 2024 Kentucky Derby, according to the Mail, when she was still married to Louisiana businessman Troy Duhon. She filed for divorce two months after the Derby. Her most recent book, “When Hope Is All You Have,” was released in May.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his wife Angela leave after speaking to pro-life activists outside the Supreme Court after the court heard two challenges to Texas' new abortion law on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

During a town hall in August, Paxton was asked why he cheated on his wife by a member of the public who had phoned in.

Paxton clammed up. “Um, I’m not gonna talk about personal issues that relate to my family, just like I don’t think you would wanna discuss your marriage on a call with thousands of people.”

It came days after hecklers hijacked another event in Houston, shouting “You cheated on your wife!” at the attorney general.