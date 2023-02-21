Alex Murdaugh’s Surviving Son Takes Stand in Dad’s Defense

Alex Murdaugh’s surviving son took the stand in his father's defense at his double homicide trial on Tuesday—marking the first time he has spoken publicly about the murders of his mother and brother.

Buster Murdaugh, 26, was the third witness to be called in his father's defense, a day after the prosecution rested its case. Prosecutors allege former lawyer Alex Murdaugh murdered his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and his 22-year-old son, Paul, on June 7, 2021, at their family's hunting estate in an attempt to distract from questions about his financial crimes.

This is the first time the younger Murdaugh has spoken out since the murders.

Speaking calmly and leaning forward into the microphone at the witness stand, the younger Murdaugh began his testimony by describing his father as a family man who “coached every little league team I played on” and stressed that it was “a rarity” for his parents to miss one of his games as a child. His father, who sat several feet away at the defense table, smiled as his son began to explain how he eventually went to college but frequently came home to visit the family either at their hunting estate or beach house.

“I spoke to my mom every day, multiple times a day. And the like for my dad and my brother too. They were all talking to each other too. A lot of conversations throughout the day among the family,” Buster said after noting that the family was very close-knit.

Buster admitted that his younger brother was “not good” at securing guns on the hunting property after he used them and that his mother would prefer to stay at their beach home.

The Tuesday testimony from Murdaugh's son comes during the first week the defense began their case in the double homicide in Colleton County Court. Over the last month, prosecutors alleged that Murdaugh fatally shot his wife and son with two different guns to garner public sympathy and evade questions about his years-long scheme of stealing money from his former law firm and clients. Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to four charges and faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.