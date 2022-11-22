Surviving Murdaugh Son Buster Denies Suggestion He’s Backing Dad
(ALMOST) NO COMMENT
More than four months after Alex Murdaugh was charged with the murders of his wife and younger son, his sole surviving child, Richard “Buster” Murdaugh, briefly broke his silence to bat away the suggestion he was in his father’s corner. Ambushed by a Daily Mail journalist while out walking his dogs on Hilton Head Island on Monday, the 26-year-old Buster responded “emotionally,” according to the outlet. After reporter Laura Collins remarked that “presumably” he was supporting his father, Murdaugh snapped back, “You have no right to presume anything.” According to the tabloid, he then added: “I don’t want to see it written anywhere that I’m supporting my father.” He then declined to comment further and disappeared into his home. Murdaugh lives with his girlfriend at the South Carolina apartment, which lies about 70 miles from his childhood home of Moselle—the property where Margaret and Paul Murdaugh were found fatally shot last June. The Murdaugh patriarch, Alex, now faces over 80 charges (and nearly a dozen lawsuits) related to their deaths, an alleged assisted-suicide plot, and claims he swindled his former law firm and clients out of millions.