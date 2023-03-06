Buster Murdaugh Calls Cops on Photogs Following Him

The son of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh called law enforcement over the weekend to complain that he was being harassed by national media reporters.

According to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s police report obtained by The Daily Beast, Buster Murdaugh called authorities at around 10 a.m. on Sunday to report that a photo showing him inside his Hilton Head home had appeared in a New York Post article. The article was published just days after his father received two life sentences for the June 2021 murder of his wife, Maggie, and his younger son, Paul.

“Buster said he and his girlfriend [Brooklynn White] reviewed Ring camera video from the residence and observed a suspicious grey Dodge Challenger outside the residence on Saturday evening,” the police report states. “Buster believes the occupant of this vehicle took the photo, judging by Buster’s position in the residence when the photo was captured. No other identifiable vehicle or suspect information was noted.”

The report notes that deputies told the 26-year-old Murdaugh that the sheriff's office would deploy extra patrol cars around his South Carolina home and said he should contact police “if he or his girlfriend note anything suspicious outside.” About an hour later, White called police to say that she and Buster were “being followed by ‘the media’” in a grey SUV as they attempted to head out of Hilton Head.

An officer spotted the car in question and made a traffic stop for “speeding and making improper lane changes,” the report states. Inside the car, the report added, was what looked like a “camera bag” with the driver. The driver received a warning.

The continued spotlight on Buster is not surprising, given he is Murdaugh’s only surviving son. Throughout the six week trial, prosecutors alleged that Murdaugh murdered his family in a twisted attempt to evade questions about his financial crimes.

In addition to his life sentences, Murdaugh still faces over 100 additional charges, ranging from drug trafficking to money laundering to staging his own murder so Buster could receive his $12 million life insurance policy.