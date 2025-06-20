A Florida fugitive who trolled cops for their inability to catch him on their own Facebook page has been arrested.

Aaron Donta Johnson, 29, was on the run for violating a pretrial release condition.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday shared Facebook taunts Johnson made towards the cops earlier this month, featuring poor grammar and bespoke hashtags goading online identity Sheriff Grady Judd. ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Johnson arrested by Lakeland Police after taunting officers on Facebook. Lakeland PD

“Ya’ll too busy fishing dats why yall didn’t catch me when I left my grandmas house today,” Johnson said in a post to Judd’s department.

“Should’ve waited a bit longer,” Johnson added, with the hashtags “#GradyCan’t FindMe” and “#ComeAgainGrady.”

The Sheriff’s Office replied to his post, “Way to take responsibility for your actions. No worries - we will find you. Bet.”

Further posts from Johnson insisted he had “out run” them several times already. He poked the bear by adding, “OK! I’ll give you and ya crew a head start. Ya’ll couldn’t catch me on foot or in da car last time. Maybe you gonna need that horse or ya helicopter! #ImGoneGrady.”

Facebook posts from Polk County Sheriff's Office involving criminal Aaron Johnson. Polk County Sheriff's Office

The nearby Lakeland Police Department, who were watching the posts, tracked Johnson down and “personally delivered” him to Polk County Jail.

Their online hashtags included, “#PlayStupidGamesWinStupidPrizes” and, “#AaronRanButWeCaughtHimAnyway.”

Arrest records show Johnson was charged on Tuesday with domestic battery, domestic violence aggravated assault with a weapon, domestic violence felony battery, criminal mischief and felony tampering.