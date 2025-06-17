Busy Philipps’ New Talk Show Is a Shoppable Smorgasbord

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

One of the best talk shows of the moment isn’t found on late night or cable TV—and it didn’t originate on YouTube, TikTok, Reels, or a major streamer either. Busy This Week, hosted and executive produced by Busy Philipps, is found on QVC+ and HSN+, of all places, streaming channels developed by America’s home shopping juggernauts. It may seem like a random fit, particularly given the home of Philipps’ last chat show, Busy Tonight!, but Philipps (one of the first actors to embrace brand partnerships on Instagram as a revenue stream) says it’s this kind of out-of-the-box thinking that has sustained her career.

“I have realized in my career—especially as a woman working in this industry—that sometimes the more traditional roads aren’t the ones that you take when you are trying to make things. We certainly attempted to with the first iteration of the talk show; We were at a big network and really tried to make it work. The truth is, there just isn’t space in that market,” Philipps says of her previous late-night show, made alongside veteran producer Caissie St. Onge. “[It was when] working with QVC on a holiday shopping special that I said to Caissie, ‘Why don’t we just get QVC?’” ADVERTISEMENT

It was a smart move that gave star power to the shopping networks’ programming and more latitude to Philipps. “Too frequently, in entertainment especially, people get very scared and so they try to control everything, and that’s when things come off as being forced, awkward, or watered down to where it doesn’t resonate,” she says. “But QVC has been really wonderful in terms of letting us have the kind of creative control that we want to have over the show, and that’s been incredibly freeing. When you’re given that kind of respect and empowerment, you meet the challenge.”

Even though the show is more brazen than other talk shows in its secondary function as a marketing tool—Busy This Week is a shoppable smorgasbord. Viewers can purchase featured products via pop-up links for just about everything shown, including set pieces, costume design, snacks, and whatever the guest is plugging. Of course, it’s also a refreshing, fly-on-the-wall hang with A-listers. Season two, which debuted last month, features Michelle Williams, David Letterman, and Andrew Rannells.

This is thanks in large part to Philipps’ knack for putting guests at ease, all while keeping conversation, snacks, and libations flowing like she might at her own house party. The result is a feast for pop culture nerds, as guests are made to feel so relaxed, they end up spilling things they otherwise might not: The Smithsonian rejected Bette Midler’s costume archive! Allison Janney shops Hermes in Rome for the VAT tax perks! Hollywood game nights become so heated that actresses come to blows!

Hollywood’s most free-wheeling chat show isn’t the only unexpected thing on QVC and HSN. Those who last caught up with the home shopping channels during sleepless nights in college may be surprised to find some of the most covetable DTC offerings (Our Place cookware, The Outset beauty) alongside legacy prestige brands (KitchenAid, Le Creuset) and a choice selection of wine (curated by the likes of restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian and Martha Stewart). Count us among them. So we tapped the shopping giant’s brightest talk show host to uncover some of the coolest hidden gems at the site. See Busy’s picks below.

The Outset Gentle Micellar Cleanser Scarlett Johannson and I both have super sensitive skin—we talked about it recently. I’ve been using this [cleanser] from her brand because it makes my skin feel clean, but without stripping it,” Philipps says. “Scarlett’s brand is really good—and she really does have a hand in developing the products.” See At QVC $ 32

The Outset Lip Oasis Treatment Gloss “The other thing I love from her line is this lip [treatment]. It gives this perfect, sheer color and is super hydrating, but not sticky. You know that thing where your hair can get stuck to your lip gloss? That doesn’t happen with this product—and it gets windy in New York.” See At QVC $ 28 Free Shipping

KitchenAid 5-qt Glass Bowl Stand Mixer w/ Flex Edge Beater “I think there are only a handful of kitchen essentials worth investing in—and the KitchenAid Stand Mixer is definitely at the top of the list,” Philipps says. “We got to use a beautiful version in Kyoto Glow for a chocolate chip cookie bake-off between Chrissy Metz and I in Season 2 of [the show].” See At QVC $ 390 Free Shipping

Our Place Set of 2 10-in-1 Ceramic Nonstick Always Pans 2.0 “This pan. I am obsessed. I bought the peachy one ... actually I did two colors. I got the blue, too. I mix it up. I go colorful,” she says. “The backsplash tiles in my kitchen are a bright, sunny yellow. I'm a little bit of a maximalist.” See At QVC $ 258 Free Shipping

Aratta Violet Floral Printed Button-Front Collared Shirt “Aratta is a clothing line that I love and have seen in stores and out in the world—but it’s also available at QVC. I wear a lot of Aratta on the show. It's sort of like one of our go-tos,” she says. Emmy-nominated costume designer Matthew Hemesath, styled Phillips in this shirt and dark denim trousers for the show’s season two opener with Michelle Williams. See At QVC $ 173 Free Shipping

Le Creuset Signature Series 3.5-qt Braiser “If you haven't cooked with a Le Creuset pan, you haven't really lived,” Philipps says. “I'm especially into their 3.5-qt braiser in Mauve Pink. You can easily make so many one-pot meals, which definitely helps keep the kitchen cooler when entertaining during the summer months. Plus, this just looks beautiful set out on the stove." See At QVC $ 368 Free Shipping

Geoffrey Zakarkian Entertaining Essential Wines We were as surprised as anyone to find QVC sells wine (by the case and in three-bottle bundles) from more than a dozen producers. Some options, like this easy-to-drink Italian rosé—a favorite of Philipps’ for serving to guests on her show—are hand-selected by acclaimed restaurateurs, like Geoffrey Zakarian. See At QVC $ 59 Free Shipping

Tarte Amazonian Clay Palette with Brush & Fake Awake Eyeliner “Tarte Cosmetics (which I wear a lot of on the show), makes incredible palettes that have everything you need and are so easy to grab and go, especially if you're traveling,” Philipps says. This neutral palette is also bundled with an eyeliner for one-and-done packing. See At QVC $ 42

