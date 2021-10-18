This Meat Delivery Service’s Free, All-Natural Turkey Will Give You a Head Start on Thanksgiving
The Gravy Train
From pumpkins to candy corn, Halloween season is in full swing – but it’s never too early to start talking turkey! Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and ButcherBox, a subscription service which delivers boxes of delicious meat right to your home, is making dinner the easiest part of your holiday celebration by giving away free turkeys.
A ButcherBox membership is already a must-have for meat lovers. With a low-price and high-convenience subscription model, the company provides members with monthly packages containing 8-12 lbs of beef, poultry, pork, and seafood at an average cost of $6 per meal. Equally as important, ButcherBox has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to fair labor, responsible treatment of animals, and eco-friendly practices.
Back to the birds! From now through November 17th, new ButcherBox members can receive one all-natural 10-14 lb turkey in their first box – for free. Whether you’re planning to dine solo or hosting your extended family for a Thanksgiving gathering, you’ll breathe easier knowing that your main course will be the easiest and most delicious part of the meal. After all, you might get away with sub-par brussel sprouts, but the turkey has to be good.
Custom Box
Price reflects monthly subscription
