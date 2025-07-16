Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Over the last few years, we’ve seen a huge “skinification of body-care” movement—meaning that body creams, lotions, and body washes have been increasingly supercharged with active ingredients (retinoids, vitamin C, ceramides, etc.) on par with those you’d find in your favorite facial cleansers and serums. Now, this beauty trend has extended from the body broadly to a more specific region: the butt. And newly-launched brand Buttface is leading the charge.

Buttface is “the first facial-grade skincare brand designed exclusively for the butt,” offering products designed to give your other cheeks the same care as the products you use on your face. The brand’s current lineup includes a selection of biotech-backed formulas powered by facial-grade ingredients like ceramides, peptides, and fermented actives to smooth, exfoliate, decongest, and soften.

Founder Roger Ein started the brand after watching his ex mix skincare and apply it to his butt (very relatable) for years. When Ein asked his former partner why he was doing this, he replied, “Well, they don’t make [anything] for the butt.” Realizing there was a huge gap in the industry for specialized skincare for the derrière, he kicked off years of formulating butt-care products with a biotech lab in Taiwan before launching Buttface in June 2025. Whether you’re looking to combat embarrassing “buttne” (yes, it’s a thing), strawberry skin, cellulite, or sagging skin, Buttface’s targeted treatments give your rearend the TLC it deserves—no shame, no stigma.

I recently got my hands on the Butt Facial Bundle, which includes the Butt Resurfacer, the BBL Firming Cream, and the Butt Mask. I decided to bring the products with me on a solo weekend trip to Palm Springs, but even before I actually tested the products, I was sold. Not only was the muted, minimalist, and just cheeky enough (pun fully intended) packaging super luxe, but the inclusive campaign messaging also didn’t scream “for men” or “for women,” and that’s always a plus for me.

I packed the trio for my self-care desert escape, which was really just an excuse to lie by the pool, sweat out my stress, try some new booty treatments, and remember who I was before I started answering emails at 7 a.m. I’ve always been self-conscious about my butt being too flat and droopy, but lately, with more time in the gym and some actual muscle showing up, I figured it was time to level up my skincare down there, too.

Scroll through below for my thoughts on each of Buttface’s game-changing products in the Butt Facial Bundle.

The Butt Resurfacer Let’s start in the shower, where I do my best thinking and, now, my best scrubbing. The Butt Resurfacer is a microdermabrasion treatment powered by volcanic sand, charcoal, and a ceramide complex. It sloughs off dead skin , leaving behind a smooth finish and reducing bumps, blemishes, and rough skin, without making you feel raw. It also contains hyaluronic acid and prickly pear to lock in moisture for a plumped-up effect, and squalane for that just-stepped-out-of-the-spa softness. I used it after a full day of sun and chlorine and felt like I’d hit the reset button. See At Buttface $ 32

Butt Mask The Butt Mask is a hydrogel sheet mask made for your cheeks—yes, *those* cheeks—and saturated with microbiome-friendly ingredients to soothe the skin. It contains fermented lactobacillus to calm redness and irritation, plant extracts to fight inflammation, and brightening ingredients to tackle post-acne marks (hello, hyperpigmentation from sweaty summer workouts). It feels insanely luxe for something I used while lying on a hotel bed in a damp towel. See At Buttface $ 39

The BBL Firming Cream The final step of the butt facial is probably my favorite: the BBL Firming Cream. This light-yet-nourishing cream contains a blend of macadamia, jojoba, and shea oils, plus CoQ10 to lift and firm, white willow bark (a natural salicylic acid, according to the brand) to keep pores refined, and the brand’s proprietary Firmiderm—a fancy plant complex that helps boost collagen production. I noticed an impressive plumping effect after a few days of using it. My skin felt smoother, clearer, and definitely not like it had been baking under the desert sun. See At Buttface $ 42 Free Shipping

You can buy each product individually, or just treat yourself to the full Butt Facial bundle for only $90. Honestly, since using these products, my butt has never looked better.

