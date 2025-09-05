Buttigieg Blasts Trump Nixing Airlines Compensating Americans for Flight Disruptions

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg slammed President Donald Trump for withdrawing the Biden-era rule for airlines to compensate passengers when they cause major flight disruptions.

“Our billionaire President put an airline lobbyist in charge of the Department of Transportation. So no, this is not a surprise,” Buttigieg wrote, referring to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

The Trump administration formally posted a notice to withdraw the proposed rule this week after it was first unveiled by the Biden administration back in 2023.

A display with flight information shows canceled and delayed flights. The Trump administration said it will withdraw a Biden proposed rule requiring passengers be compensated for long delays and cancellations within airlines' control. Kena Betancur/Getty Images

The rule would have guaranteed airline passengers between $200 and $775 as well as free meals, rebookings and lodging when U.S. flight delays or cancelations were caused by situations under the airlines’ control such as system outages.

There was no specific date at which time it was set to take effect, but the previous administration touted it as a considerable change, as passengers were hampered by major flight delays and cancellations in recent years.

Despite its popularity with travelers, airlines claimed the proposed rule would be a huge burden and force them to increase prices, but even without the rule being implemented, airline costs have continued to climb.

The notice to withdraw the rule indicated it was doing so “consistent with Department and administration priorities.”

A spokesperson for the Transportation Department told The Daily Beast it would “faithfully implement all aviation consumer protection requirements mandated by Congress.” It noted the requirement to refund ticket prices to passengers who choose not to travel when faced with canceled or substantially delayed flights. But the department indicated further Biden-era efforts could be rolled back.

“Some of the rules proposed or adopted by the previous administration, however, went beyond what Congress has required by statute, and we intend to reconsider those extra-statutory requirements,” the spokesperson said.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaking during a Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on August 26, 2025. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

While critics of the proposed rule called it burdensome and hailed the administration’s move, consumer advocates slammed the decision.

“The DOT’s agenda reads like it was copy-pasted directly from Airlines for America, the lobbying arm of the largest carriers,” said William McGee, a senior fellow for aviation at the American Economic Liberties Project.

Democrats were quick to blast the Trump administration for the move as well.

“Trump is making sure airlines can screw you over without paying a cent. Flight delayed? Stranded overnight? Tough luck,” wrote Senator Ruben Gallego on X on Friday. “No hotel, no refund, no help. He’s protecting CEOs, not passengers.”

His fellow Democratic Arizona senator wrote, “Thanks to Trump, airlines can keep screwing up your travel and leave you hanging without paying for it.”

He vowed to introduce a bill to put the consumer protections from the proposed rule in place.

Since 2004, similar compensation rules have been in place in the European Union entitling passengers to protections in cases where flights have been delayed or cancelled. Passengers can receive compensation based on the distance of flights, as well as meals and accommodations.

A 2023 study published in the journal Transport Policy found that forcing airlines to provide passenger assistance and compensation for long delays and flight cancellations significantly shortened delays.