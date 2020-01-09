Buttigieg Finally Gets Endorsed by a Black Member of Congress
He’s had such a problem attracting support from black voters that he’s been ridiculed on social media as “Mayo Pete” for being “bland” and “overwhelmingly white.” But things are looking up for Pete Buttigieg after he received his first endorsement from from a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, Rep. Anthony G. Brown. The Maryland congressman told The Washington Post: “I firmly believe that Pete Buttigieg is the guy to lead our nation after we defeat Donald Trump and have to pick up the pieces and repair the damage of the last four years... He’s well-versed and studied and really diligent about the issues from a policy standpoint.” The newspaper reports Brown has been given the role of Buttigieg’s national campaign co-chairman, and he will be a regular fixture on the campaign trail for the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor in the coming weeks. Brown acknowledged Buttigieg has received criticism for how he’s handled racial issues, but said: “We all suffer criticism... The question is, how well do you take that criticism and sort of transform it into an overall constructive approach to addressing the challenges that are being raised? And I think he is really good at that and is open to it.”