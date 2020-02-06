Buttigieg Maintains Extremely Narrow Lead in Iowa After 97% of Results Declared
It’s Thursday, and Iowa Democrats have still not managed to declare a winner from Monday’s chaotic caucuses. However, with 97 percent of precincts reporting as of Thursday morning, Pete Buttigieg still has the narrowest of leads over Sen. Bernie Sanders. CNN placed Buttigieg at 26.2 percent, with Sanders just behind at 26.1 percent—making the final result too close to call. Sen. Elizabeth Warren trails behind in third place with 18.2 percent, former Vice President Joe Biden is in fourth with 15.8 percent, and Sen. Amy Klobucher is in fifth place with 12.2 percent. Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price reportedly told state party officials that the full results are expected by the end of Thursday morning. The three days of delay have been blamed on technical issues with the app the party used to report results, which led to a complete breakdown Monday night.