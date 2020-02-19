Buttigieg Ridicules Trumpworld Attacks on His Family Values: I’ve Never Paid Hush Money to Porn Stars
Pete Buttigieg has ridiculed Trump allies who have questioned his family values, saying that at least his marriage has never involved “hush money” payments to porn stars. Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said last week that the U.S. isn’t ready to elect a gay man as president, and claimed President Donald Trump has personally advised him to “never apologize” for his comments about Buttigieg’s sexuality. However, Trump also recently suggested he would be happy to vote for a gay presidential candidate. Appearing at the CNN town hall from Las Vegas on Tuesday, the Democratic presidential candidate was asked if he trusted Trump’s statement, and he responded: “Not if he’s sending out his supporters to talk in this way... The idea of the likes of Rush Limbaugh or Donald Trump lecturing anybody on family values—I mean, sorry but, one thing about my marriage is it’s never involved me having to send hush money to a porn star after cheating on my spouse... So they wanna debate family values? Let’s debate family values. I’m ready.”