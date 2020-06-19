Buy Quality Meat Online and Keep Your House Stocked for Grilling Season
Grill season is finally upon us. And for those looking to avoid stressful trips to the grocery store to keep your household stocked up, Crowd Cow might be the perfect option. A transparent, online marketplace featuring high-quality craft meat and seafood from independent farms around the world, Crowd Cow has your protein covered, from everyday staples to special occasion treats.
How does it work? Select the cuts you love, including best-sellers like Bone-In Ribeye ($31 / 16 oz) and Chicken Breast ($15.75 / 1.5lb pack) to the rarest beef in the world, Japanese Wagyu ($130 / 13oz Strip). With any one-time order, you’ll get free shipping at $149. But why stop there? Make it a recurring order, and you’ll unlock free shipping at only $99, save 5% per box, and receive exclusive access to new products. Whether you’re looking to streamline your meal prep essentials or add a little something special to your summer menu, Crowd Cow’s recurring subscriptions are completely customizable, so rest assured you can adjust, reschedule, or even skip your box as needed.
20% Off the New York Strip Grill Pack
Original Price: $43.75
$30 Off the Japanese A5 Wagyu Ribeye Trio
Original Price: $510
As a special Father’s Day offer, Crowd Cow is serving up $30 off its Japanese A5 Wagyu Ribeye Steak Trio of 3-pounders, and 20% off its New York Strip Grilling Pack, which includes up to six 12 oz steaks. But hurry—not just because Father’s Day is on Sunday, but because these deals (and more) are only available while supplies last.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.