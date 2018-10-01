Buy Two Amazon Echo Dots and Save $10 Automatically
ECHO, ECHO
By now, everyone and their parents have a smart speaker in their home. Saying "Hey, Alexa!" has become an in-joke, a part of our current lexicon to the point of satire. But honestly, they're so damn convenient. If a couple of your rooms are lacking voice-activation, Amazon is running a deal right now that lets you automatically save $10 when you add two of the newest generation of Echo Dots to your cart. Put one in your bathroom so you can play music while in the bath. Opt for one in the kitchen to help you remember how many tablespoons are in a 1/4 a cup. If there's a space in your home that you have thought "I wish Alexa were here," this is your chance to capitalize on that, and save money at the same time. - Jillian Lucas
