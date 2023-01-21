Buzz Aldrin Marries 63-Year-Old Girlfriend on His 93rd Birthday
OVER THE MOON
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, the second person to walk on the Moon, has announced he has married his longtime girlfriend, 63-year-old Anca Faur, on his 93rd birthday. Aldrin tweeted pictures from the small private ceremony in Los Angeles, saying the pair were “as excited as eloping teenagers.” “On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot,” he wrote. This is Aldrin’s fourth marriage. He tied the knot with Joan Archer in 1954 with the couple having three children, James, Janice, and Andrew, before divorcing in 1974. He married Beverly Van Zile in 1975, but they divorced just three years later. In 1988 he married his third wife, Lois Driggs Cannon, who he was married to for 24 years before divorcing in 2012.