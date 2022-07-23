Buzz Aldrin’s Church Boots ‘Extremist’ Group From Its Property

CHEAT SHEET
Like many religious organizations, the Webster Presbyterian Church outside Houston allows community organizations to hold events and meetings in its fellowship hall. But now Webster, where Apollo astronaut Buzz Aldrin is a “ruling elder,” has canceled upcoming events for the True Texas Project—which the Southern Poverty Law Center has called an anti-government “extremist” group. According to the Houston Chronicle, a concerned local tipped off church leaders to TTP’s far-right and bigoted views, and they pulled the plug on the events.