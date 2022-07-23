CHEAT SHEET
    Buzz Aldrin’s Church Boots ‘Extremist’ Group From Its Property

    EuropaNewswire/Gado via Getty

    Like many religious organizations, the Webster Presbyterian Church outside Houston allows community organizations to hold events and meetings in its fellowship hall. But now Webster, where Apollo astronaut Buzz Aldrin is a “ruling elder,” has canceled upcoming events for the True Texas Project—which the Southern Poverty Law Center has called an anti-government “extremist” group. According to the Houston Chronicle, a concerned local tipped off church leaders to TTP’s far-right and bigoted views, and they pulled the plug on the events.

