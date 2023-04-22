CHEAT SHEET
BuzzFeed Sues Mobile Gaming Platform for $647K Over Alleged Unpaid Invoices
BuzzFeed is suing a mobile gaming platform for over half a million dollars in unpaid invoices, according to a Friday court filing with the Supreme Court of the State of New York. BuzzFeed initially partnered with VersusGame—a “social prediction platform” on which users can play knowledge and skill-based games about popular culture and entertainment—in May 2022. Now, the media company alleges VersusGame owes them $647,000 across seven unpaid invoices, as well as an unspecified percentage of the platform’s profits. The lawsuit comes just one day after the media company shut down Buzzfeed News as a push to downsize the company by 15 percent.