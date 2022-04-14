BuzzFeed Union Strikes Deal With Management After Two Years
'TENTATIVE'
After a long battle at the bargaining table, the Buzzfeed Union has struck a “tentative” agreement with BuzzFeed management. “We’re THRILLED to share that after over two years of bargaining, we’ve reached a tentative agreement on our first contract,” the BuzzFeed union repped by NewsGuild, which also represents the likes of Condé Nast and The Daily Beast, tweeted. The win at the bargaining table follows the union overwhelmingly voting in favor of strike authorization in late March. “If we need to strike in order for management to take our demands seriously and to give our colleagues a fair deal, then they better know that is what we are going to do,” senior BuzzFeed reporter Julia Reinstein told The Daily Beast at the time. “I can’t stop crying, lol,” BuzzFeed News Union chair Addy Baird tweeted. (A Buzzfeed management spokesperson declined to comment when reached late Wednesday night by The Daily Beast.)