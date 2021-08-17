Bystander Leaps Into Tank to Wrestle Alligator During Attack on Utah Zoo Worker
‘DARTH GATOR’
A visitor to a Utah petting zoo got a much closer look at an alligator than he wanted over the weekend. An incredible video shows a heroic bystander leaping onto a gator on Saturday afternoon after it clamped down onto a zoo worker’s arm and tried to drag her into the water. According to KSL, the incident happened at Scales and Tails zoo in West Valley City. The video shows the alligator—named Darth Gator—chomping on the worker’s arm and trying to roll her into the water, when the man jumps into the tank. “We’ve got trouble,” he yells, before he gets onto the gator’s back and puts it into a sleeper hold. After a minute, the zoo worker breaks free and another visitor drags her to safety. The trainer, Lindsay Bull, suffered some minor injuries. She called the bystander, identified as Donnie Wiseman, a hero, and defended the alligator, saying: “What happened was an accident... I’m so much more to blame than Darth Gator.”