Bystander Shouts ‘You F*cking Suck!’ at Fox News Host Outside Trump Trial

A New York bicyclist verbally assailed Fox News host Trey Gowdy on Thursday afternoon outside Donald Trump’s hush money trial, calling the ex-GOP congressman a “cocksucker” and telling him he “fucking” sucks during a live television broadcast.

With a jury deliberating whether to convict the ex-president on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records related to payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels, Gowdy joined Fox News anchor Shannon Bream and legal analyst Andrew McCarthy to discuss the case. All three were seated across the street from the lower Manhattan courthouse where the trial occurred.

During the discussion, Bream was preparing to tee up a video clip of former FBI Director James Comey recently saying that there was a high likelihood that Trump would be convicted. At that point, an unknown man passed the camera setup and began shouting directly at Gowdy.

“You fucking suck, Trey Gowdy, you cocksucker,” the New Yorker yelled on live TV as he sped past on a bicycle, seemingly recording the entire incident with a smartphone.

Fox News viewers, meanwhile, didn’t hear the rest of the man’s expletive-laden rant as it was cut off when the production crew began airing the clip of Comey’s comments.

After the video package played, the control room returned to Bream, who remained composed despite the profane tirade that had just been flung at her colleague seconds earlier. To both her and Gowdy’s credit, they continued on with the segment as if the former South Carolina lawmaker hadn’t just been hit with a vulgar pejorative live on air.

At the same time, a couple of police officers could be seen standing in the background behind a railing set up in the street. The man continued shouting at the Fox crew from a distance, but it was incomprehensible to viewers.

As of publication, it was still a mystery what motivated the bystander to publicly express his hatred of Gowdy. Does he despise Fox News as a whole? Or is this the case of a conservative who feels that Gowdy is insufficiently MAGA compared to the network’s other stars?

Hours before his segment with Bream, for instance, Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner was taken aback when Gowdy said that he doesn’t think that presidential scion Hunter Biden—a main villain in the Fox News universe—should be facing charges for lying about his drug use when purchasing a gun.