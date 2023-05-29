Bystanders Do Nothing as Teen Girl Is Stabbed 22 Times

CHEAT SHEET
A 16-year-old girl was stabbed 22 times and bashed with a rock, allegedly by her enraged boyfriend, while bystanders stood by a watched, according to news outlets in India. The fatal attack and the pedestrians’ failure to intervene was caught on security camera, according to NDTV. Officials said the victim quarreled with her boyfriend, an air-conditioning technician, and he followed her as she walked to the birthday party of a friend’s son. “Delhi has become extremely unsafe for women and girls,” Swati Maliwal, head of a women’s organization, said.