C-SPAN Anchor Steve Scully to Leave Network

Longtime C-SPAN anchor Steve Scully will leave the network in early July, Axios reports. His last day will be July 2, and he will join the Bipartisan Policy Center as senior vice president of communications. The political news broadcaster put the anchor on leave last year after he lied about his Twitter account being hacked in relation to tweets to a former spokesperson for Donald Trump, Anthony Scaramucci. Scully, who joined C-SPAN in 1990, has covered eight presidential elections for the network and was set to moderate the second 2020 presidential debate before it was canceled.